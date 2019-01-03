Lion Air has ended the search for the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from flight JT610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, 2018, but Indonesian officials said the search could resume next week.

The search for the CVR was called off Dec. 29, airline spokesman Danang Mandala told Reuters Jan. 3. Lion Air had funded the IDR38 billion ($2.6 million) search using a civilian offshore supply ship, MPV Everest, since mid-December.

The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee, however, told reporters it might relaunch the search “as soon as next week” after negotiations with the Indonesian Navy.

The battery powering the CVR’s locator beacon has a 90-day life and is expected to be depleted by Jan. 27. The flight data recorder (FDR) was retrieved Nov. 1 about 30 m (98 ft.) below the surface amid aircraft debris. Search efforts for the CVR were hampered by poor underwater visibility.

Flight JT610 (PK-LQP) crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board. Much of the investigation focus has been on how the flight crew responded to flight-control issues during the 11-min. flight.

Although government agencies typically fund search operations after a crash, the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation said in December it would only fund the investigation process while Lion Air would cover the cost of the CVR search. A similar dispute between an airline and the Indonesian government occurred in 2007 over the recovery costs for Adam Air flight KI574, which crashed in Makassar Strait.

The family of flight JT610 co-pilot Harvino has filed a lawsuit against Boeing alleging the aircraft was “unreasonably dangerous” and that the manufacturer failed to provide proper instruction on how to handle the new narrowbody’s anti-stall system.

