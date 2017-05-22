Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) police have made a report available to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding a collision between an Aeromexico Boeing 737 and a provisioning truck.

The collision occurred May 20. According to LAX, the 737 had landed after a flight from Mexico City and was taxiing when it hit the provisioning truck, which tipped over. “All eight passengers on the truck reported injuries and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” LAX said in a statement, adding that the eight people are all “reported in stable condition.”

The Aeromexico aircraft “sustained minor damage,” according to LAX, which added that Aeromexico staff are determining “the extent of the damage and its flight-worthiness.”

None of the 149 passengers on the aircraft was injured, LAX said.

