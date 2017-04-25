Over a four-week period, an Air France-operated Airbus A340-300 had two abnormal takeoffs from Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport. The length of runway the aircraft used was well above standards. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) has classified the events as “serious incidents.” The BEA is investigating the incidents, and has asked Air France and Airbus to participate. “We are at the very beginning of the ...