All four crew members and dozens of people on the ground were killed when a Turkish Boeing 747-400 freighter crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan early morning Jan. 16 local time.

The aircraft was owned and operated by Istanbul-based ACT Airlines and was on final approach at Manas in Bishkek when it crashed, destroying several houses. Its registration was TC-MCL, a 747F that first flew in January 2003 and was originally operated by Singapore Airlines Cargo. The flight, TK 6491, was operating from Hong Kong to Bishkek and on to Istanbul.

ACT Airlines operates on behalf of Saudia Cargo and under the MyCargo brand.

Manas airport was closed after the crash, but resumed operations at 1:30pm local time.

ACT Airlines´ fleet includes eight 747Fs. Its last C-check was performed Nov. 6, 2015.

In a statement, ACT Airlines said the Kyrgyzstan and Turkish governments had begun an investigation. Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee was also reported to have sent representatives to Bishkek to support the investigation. Boeing said its “technical team stands ready to provide assistance at the request and under the direction of government investigating authorities”.

ACT Airlines named the four crew members who were killed as pilot Ibrahim Gürcan Diranci, co-pilot Kazim Ondul, loadmaster Melih Aslan and flight technician Ihsan Koca. There were differing accounts on the number of people who died on the ground, but at least 30 were killed and more injured.

ACT said there was no clear information about what caused the crash.

“The flight with cargo from Hong Kong to Bishkek and Istanbul went airborne as planned, after all the checks were carried out, and was approaching Bishkek Airport without encountering any setback or problems during the flight,” the company stated.

“The crew rested for 69 hours in Hong Kong and checked out for the flight to complete the six-hour flight from Hong Kong to Bishkek. The airplane took off with 85,618kg of general cargo loaded safely. There are no faults recorded in the technical log book of the aircraft.”

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com KarenWalker Karen.walker@penton.com