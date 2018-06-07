The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) criticized FAA’s management of safety risks for small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in a 92-page report, citing a lack of reliable data and risk management principles that the agency only “partially follows.” The report, released May 24, was prepared in response to concerns from Congress about incidents in which small UAS, which weigh less than 55 pounds and are prohibited from flying at altitudes greater than 400 feet, have ...