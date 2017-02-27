FAA, under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, has granted Kenya a Category 1 rating, determining the East African country’s civil aviation authority meets ICAO safety standards.

According to the FAA, the IASA program focuses on a country's ability, not the ability of individual air carriers, to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices.

FAA approval came after an assessment earlier this month of safety oversight provided by Kenya’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation. It was the first time FAA assessed Kenya’s civil aviation authority for compliance with ICAO standards.

“With the Category 1 rating, Kenyan air carriers that are able to secure the requisite FAA and DOT authority can establish service to the US and carry the code of US carriers,” FAA said. “In order to maintain a Category 1 rating, a country must adhere to the safety standards of ICAO, the United Nations’ technical agency for aviation that establishes international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com