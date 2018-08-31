A new report released by the Australian Transport Safety Board (ATSB) reveals an inflight diversion of an Etihad Airways Boeing 777-300ER on Oct. 14, 2017 caused by chafing and arcing of incorrectly installed wire bundles led Boeing to subsequently introduce new production-line inspections and issue maintenance recommendations to operators. The incident occurred during the cruise portion of a flight from Abu Dhabi to Sydney. As the aircraft neared Adelaide, the flight crew “noticed a ...