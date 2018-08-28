A Capital Airlines Airbus A320, en route from Beijing Capital Airport to Macau International Airport, lost its nose gear wheels and sustained severe engine damage in a landing attempt at Macau Aug. 28. The aircraft was then diverted to Shenzhen Airport where all 157 passengers and nine crewmembers were evacuated safely.

The Chinese LCC is a subsidiary of HNA Group.

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network (ASN), “The aircraft departed Beijing Airport at 00:17 UTC (08:17 LT), bound for Macau. Initial reports indicate that the nose wheel bogey broke away during an attempted landing at Macau Airport at 03:15 UTC (11:15 LT). The aircraft performed a go-around and entered a holding pattern before the crew decided to divert to Shenzhen Airport, where the aircraft landed at 03:58 UTC.”

The airline blamed the incident on a wind shear. “During landing at Macau airport, there was a suspected occurrence of wind shear and the flight crew judged that the landing gear may have suffered damage,” Capital Airlines said. “The crew immediately took off again, implemented emergency procedures, and decided to make an alternate landing at Shenzhen airport.”

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport is 60 km (40 mi.) from Macau International.

A photograph of the aircraft on social media showed the upper part of the nose gear strut seemingly attached to the fuselage normally. But at least the exposed part of the lower section—the inner tube, or piston—of the oleo assembly is missing, along with the wheels that would have been attached to it.

The leading edges of all 36 fan blades of the left CFM56-5B engine were shattered, another photograph showed.

The attempted landing at Macau and immediate return to the air occurred at 11:16 a.m. local time, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. In its first statement, before the success of the final landing was known, the agency issued a statement that said the crew had declared a Mayday and reported a hard landing and problems with the nose gear and left engine.

Further, the Macau control tower reported discovering fragments of tires on the runway amid the emergency, the agency said. CAAC added that the crew announced it planned to make a low pass over Shenzhen Bao’an for a visual inspection and might land there. In the meantime, Bao’an would not accept other aircraft.

The A320 landed at Shenzhen at 11:58 a.m. Emergency slides were deployed.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang