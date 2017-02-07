A British Airways (BA) Airbus A319 had a taxiway excursion at Billund Airport, Denmark, Feb. 7 following a flight from London Heathrow.

The aircraft, with 67 passengers on board, had turned off the runway and was on a taxiway heading toward the Danish regional airport’s terminal when it left the paved surface. No injuries were reported.

Photographs taken by passengers showed all three undercarriage legs on the grass.

The cause of the incident is not known, although there was light snow on the ground at the time of the incident.

In a brief statement, BA said that the flight had landed safely, but that following “a technical issue on the taxiway” passengers disembarked using stairs.

A BA spokesman said that a replacement aircraft had been dispatched to pick up passengers for the London-bound return flight.

