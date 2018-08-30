A CCTV photo showing two of the three pitot tube covers still attached to the A330 during push back.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has issued a safety advisory following an incident in July in which a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) Airbus A330-300 was forced to turn back to Brisbane Airport because of three attached pitot tube covers.

In a preliminary report released by the ATSB, the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight took off July 18 from Brisbane Airport with three of its pitot tube covers still attached to the aircraft. During preflight inspections, neither the ground crew nor pilots spotted the covers with “Remove Before Flight” streamers.

The aircraft took off even as the pilots detected an airspeed anomaly during the takeoff roll. After declaring a PAN (emergency) call because of unreliable airspeed indications, the crew reviewed several checklists, troubleshooted and prepared for an approach back to Brisbane.

The flight crew turned off the three air data reference systems, which derive airspeed information from the affected tubes. The action disabled normal powered landing gear extension, so they only could be deployed through gravity. This resulted in the loss of nose steering and the aircraft had to be towed after an overweight landing. No one was hurt in the incident.

In 2015, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority recommended using pitot tube covers in Brisbane after a series of tube blockages from nests made by wasps and mud daubers.

The ATSB reiterated its recommendation on the usage of pitot tube covers and stressed that “if covers are used, ensure there are rigorous procedures for confirming that covers are removed before flight.”

