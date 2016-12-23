A group of hostages are released from the Afriqiyah Airways A320 after it was hijacked from Libya.

[UPDATED] Two Libyan hijackers who took over an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 and forced it to fly to Malta Dec. 23 have been taken into custody after releasing all 118 passengers and crew unharmed, according to the Mediterranean island’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Malta International Airport (MIA) said operations are "returning to normal and our schedule will fully recover by the end of today." During the incident, MIA said the "aerodrome was closed for under 30 minutes with a total of 44 flights affected. There were nine incoming flights which were diverted, while delays were registered across 20 departing flights and 15 arrivals."

The aircraft had been on a flight from Sabha, in the southwest of the North African nation to the Libyan capital Tripoli when it diverted to the small Mediterranean island.

Media reports from Malta had said two men on board threatened to blow up the aircraft; their demands, if any, were not known.

Muscat had initially tweeted: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.” He later added there were 111 passengers on board—82 men, 28 women and one infant.

MIA at Luqa, five miles (8 km) outside the capital Valletta, had issued a statement saying, "All emergency teams have been dispatched to the site. While some flights have been delayed or diverted, airport operations have been resumed.”

The A320, registration 5A-ONB, MSN 3236, was delivered to Afriqiyah in August 2007.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddaffi in 2011, with several factions struggling to gain control of the oil-rich nation.

Several aircraft from both state-owned Afriqiyah and Libyan Airlines have been damaged or destroyed on the ground during the conflict and flight operations are at a low level, with both national carriers barred from operating into the European Union because of a lack of regulatory oversight.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com