A Russian Aeroflot Airbus A321 suffered a landing gear collapse after skidding off the runway on landing at Kaliningrad Khrabrovo International Airport on Jan. 3 at 10:30 p.m. local time, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network (ASN), there were 167 passengers and seven crew members on board the aircraft. No fatalities were reported.

The A321, operating as Aeroflot flight SU1008, had flown from Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport. According to ASN, the flight landed on runway 24, a 2400 m long runway, but was not able to stop on the runway. It overran, coming to rest in the snow with a collapsed nose landing gear.

TASS reported Khrabrovo Airport closed at least through 5 p.m. local time. Severe weather conditions prohibited the aircraft from being immediately removed.

Polina Montag-Girmes Montag.girmes@gmail.com