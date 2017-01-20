The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, which were retrieved earlier this week from the ACT Airlines Boeing 747 freighter crash site, have been sent to Moscow for analysis, the Kyrgyzstan government said in a statement.

The analysis will be performed by Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee and experts from Turkey, where the aircraft was owned and registered.

The ACT Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter—which was en route from Hong Kong to Bishkek and then on to Istanbul—crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan in the early morning of Jan. 16 local time. All four crew were killed, as well as 34 people on the ground—half of them children.

According to revised information from the Kyrgyzstan government, 19 houses were destroyed and seven damaged.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com