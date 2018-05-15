The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Appellate Body handed down a decision in the 14-year-old Airbus subsidy case that upheld previous rulings that launch aid on the A350 and A380 programs was improper, but also took enough alleged subsidies off the table to allow Airbus to claim a measure of victory. Nevertheless, the appellate ruling left about $9 billion in subsidies in play that the European Union (EU) will have to account for as the US moves to seek authority from the WTO to ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"WTO rules EU failed to stop A350, A380 subsidies; both sides claim win " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.