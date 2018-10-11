The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has begun an investigation into the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement, a transatlantic partnership between Dallas/Fort-Worth-based American Airlines, British Airways, Spain’s Iberia and Finland flag carrier Finnair. “This case is at an early stage and no assumption should be made that the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement infringes competition law,” the CMA said Oct. 11. The new probe follows a ...
