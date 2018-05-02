FAA has started a nationwide beta test of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), a system that will streamline its process of granting drone operators permission to fly near airports.

The intent of the system is to reduce the lengthy wait times operators face when they apply for authorization through the agency’s website.

FAA plans to roll out the LAANC system incrementally at 300 air traffic control facilities and 500 airports over the next six months. The system will be introduced in six “waves,” with each wave corresponding with a geographic region of the US.

On April 30, the agency published a list of the first wave of airports participating in the beta test, all of which are located in the south-central US. Plans call for the next waves to begin on May 24, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept.13.

The LAANC represents a collaboration between government and industry, with drone operators requesting authorization from FAA-designated third-party providers (TPP). The providers—currently AirMap, Project Wing, Rockwell Collins and Skyward—match flight plans and airspace grids on FAA unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) facility maps to determine where drones can safely fly, before granting or denying authorization to the operator.

The expanded system marks an important step in the development of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management System (UTM), a collaboration between FAA, NASA and industry partners that aims to build a “traffic management ecosystem” for drones. UTM will provide a framework to allow UAV operations at low-altitude and in airspace where FAA doesn’t currently provide service.

“LAANC makes it easier for drone pilots to access commercial airspace near airports by automating the application process,” acting FAA administrator Dan Elwell said, adding “what used to take weeks, now takes mere seconds.”

