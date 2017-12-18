Boeing’s price-dumping case against Bombardier is based on “conjecture,” Canada’s ambassador to the US told trade commissioners Dec. 18 in Washington DC. Meanwhile, Boeing claimed it is already harmed, because airline customers are demanding lower prices as a result. “The subsidized pricing Bombardier offered at United [Airlines]—and especially at Delta [Air Lines]—lowered the pricing benchmark for the 100– 150-seat market,” Boeing ...
