Central and Eastern European ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Wizz Air has placed an order for 10 Airbus A321ceos, valued at $1.1 billion at list prices, for delivery in 2018-19.

Announcing the agreement on the third day of the 2017 Paris Air Show, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi said: “This has played out much better than our last order, which was finalized 10 minutes before the press conference. This time it was done at least 30 minutes before the announcement.”

The order for the International Aero Engines (IAE) V2500-powered aircraft may be conditional on Wizz Air shareholder approval. The airline said a further announcement on this will be made in due course.

Wizz Air operates 83 A320s and A321s (64 A320s and 19 A321s), after taking delivery of its first A321 in November 2015. The airline is planning to more than double its fleet by 2024, with more than 140 aircraft scheduled for delivery. These include another 22 A321s that will arrive by 2019, followed by 110 A321neos from 2019.

“We are growing at a rate of 23% per year right now. That translates into inducting 14-15 aircraft a year, but it is very important that we deliver profit growth too. The A321 delivers 10% lower costs than the A320. We believe this is a cornerstone for the future success of our business; it’s the right aircraft for our business model,” Varadi said.

Over time Varadi said A321s will operate 60%-70% of Wizz’s network, progressively replacing smaller A320s as they come off lease, although some of the smaller variant will be retained to operate into restricted air fields. “From a commercial point of view, we are keen to convert as much as possible to A321s,” Varadi said.

The extra capacity will be used to extend Wizz’s network from Hungary, Poland and Bulgaria.

“We define ourselves as a ULCC. This is a market that has to be stimulated on a cost basis and the aircraft itself plays crucial role in that process,” Varadi said. “We want to be the lowest cost producer in the whole of Europe. We are seeing our competitors’ cost bases creeping up and we think we will be well positioned to be the lowest cost with the A321.

“We like our competitors moving away from the model, like connectivity and going long haul. We are just going to stick with what made us successful because we think it will continue to make us successful in future,” Varadi said.

Wizz Air flies more than 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries. The airline handled 23.8 million passengers in the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

