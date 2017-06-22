Tibet Financial Leasing has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to order 20 Airbus A321neos valued at more than $2.5 billion at list prices.

“We are convinced by the technical innovations, as well as by the combination of comfort and economics provided by the neo,” Tibet Financial Leasing president Wang Yanjun said.

The firm, which was established in 2015, earlier this week signed an MOU to order 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at more than $2.5 billion.

“Our goal is to expand our customer base nationwide [in China] and in the wider international region,” Wang said.

