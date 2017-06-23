PowerJet, the manufacturer of SaM146 engines for the Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100), is ready to develop a more powerful engine for a 130-seat model pending a market review.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) revealed at the Paris Air Show that a decision on a stretch version of the Sukhoi SuperJet 100—a 130-seat variant dubbed the SSJ100NG—would be made by the end of this year.

The engine manufacturer wants to be sure sufficient market exists to justify the investment into further engine development. “Let’s review together the potential market and needed investment. Then, based on the joint assessment, we will make the decision to [either] further improve the engine or not,” PowerJet CEO Marc Sorel told journalists at the Paris Air Show.

Engine development can take several years. “If you want to reach a thrust increase of 2%, it will take around three years with the certification, which we also need to do,” Sorel said.

The SaM146 engine now exists in two modifications—1S17 with takeoff thrust of 15,400 lbf and 1S18 for the long-range modification with 16,100 lbf takeoff thrust. With the existing engine, the aircraft could carry up to 120 passengers provided Sukhoi Civil Aircraft continues to modernize the aircraft to reduce weight and improve aerodynamics: existing engines will then support up to 125 passengers.

PowerJet is a 50/50% joint venture of French Snecma and Russia’s UEC-Saturn. PowerJet has manufactured around 270 serial engines; this year the manufacturer plans to produce more than 70 engines excluding spare engines.

