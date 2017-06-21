Panama City-based Copa Airlines will convert 15 previously ordered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the new MAX 10 version, the company said at the Paris Air show June 21. Copa will become the first airline to operate the 737 MAX 10 in Latin America.

“Due to the long-term success we’ve had operating the Next-Generation 737, we had placed a sizable order of 737 MAX aircraft for our future, and the 737 MAX 10 provides additional flexibility for certain segments of our network,” Copa Airlines VP-technical operations Ahmad Zamany said.

Copa said it will use the new MAX 10s to replace existing aircraft and support the company’s plans for strategic growth, intending to be the “first airline in the region to operate the 737 MAX on deep South American and North American routes.”

Copa finalized an order for 61 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft in May 2013, and expects to take delivery of its first MAX 9 in August 2018. The airline operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft including 66 737-800s, 14 737-700s and 21 Embraer E190s.

