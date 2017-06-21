Malaysia Airlines Berhad plans to convert 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s it has on order to the new 737 MAX 10 version, the company said June 21 at the Paris Air Show. The order is valued at nearly $1.3 billion at list prices.

"As competition and our business continue to grow, the superior efficiency and additional capacity of the 737 MAX 10 will allow us to keep differentiating ourselves,” Malaysia Airlines MD and CEO Peter Bellew said.

Kuala Lumpur-based Malaysia Airlines firmed its order for 25 737 MAX 8s in July 2016. The airline’s operating fleet includes 56 737-800s, two 747-400 freighters, 15 Airbus A330-300s, three A330-200 freighters and six A380s.

The airline is finalizing plans to launch an A380-based charter business concept targeting the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage market in the third quarter of 2018, according to comments Bellew made to ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun earlier this month.

