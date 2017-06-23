Honeywell Aerospace said airline passengers would rather have an internet connection than food onboard a flight, which is indicative of how much people now rely on their electronic devices in everyday life.

“We asked passengers what they would trade off and whether they would trade a meal for connectivity,” Honeywell Aerospace VP & GM-services and connectivity Kristin Slyker said at the Paris Air Show. “A large percentage of passengers chose Wi-Fi over an inflight meal.”

Another measure of how keen people are to keep their inflight connectivity has been seen since the US and UK imposed a ban on large personal electronic devices (PEDs) on flights from certain Middle East airports. Honeywell has seen evidence that people flying from parts of Asia were connecting through India—rather than the affected Middle East hubs—in order to keep their PEDs with them.

Honeywell, whose connectivity interests encompass hardware, services and building applications that can provide operational efficiencies for airlines, has been updating show visitors on the rapidly evolving connectivity capabilities now available to airlines.

These include JetWave, the antenna and modem that enable aircraft to connect to Inmarsat’s GX Aviation broadband network. The GX Aviation system is said by its proponents to be the first to offer “home-like” levels of connectivity during flights.

One of the first companies to use it is the Lufthansa Group, which is rapidly installing the system on its aircraft. A longstanding concern for connectivity advocates has been how well an onboard system will cope when dozens, if not hundreds, of passengers try to access it simultaneously for web-browsing or movie streaming. According to Slyker, Lufthansa has been using the system without any capacity issues.

Honeywell’s offerings on display in Paris also include GoDirect, a package of services that is said to offer operational savings for airlines via several means such as bad weather avoidance, provision of more efficient routings, and the use of data analytics to forewarn of impending equipment problems.

For example, Slyker said, working with Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, Honeywell has been able to utilize data on the carrier’s Airbus A330 fleet’s APUs to predict equipment failures, preventing unscheduled maintenance.

