Gallery: Airbus unveils A320 Airspace cabin

Airbus has unveiled a new interior for the A320 family of aircraft that will be available from 2020, can be retrofitted, and which takes cues from the A350 XWB cabin design. Airspace features include customized ceiling lighting and overhead bins that can contain eight bags per four-frame bin, a 40% increase in stowage space.
Redesigned sidewall panels will provide one extra inch of shoulder-level space per seat in the economy cabin’s 3X3 configuration.
The upgraded look begins at the door’s entrance and carries through to a new lavatory design that features colored lighting, anti-bacterial coatings, automatic aroma dispenser, sound and touchless options.
Fully integrated window shades provide passengers more window space and unobstructed view, evoking the feel of the A350.
All photos courtesy of Airbus.
