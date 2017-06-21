El Al Israel Airlines firmed up orders for two Boeing 787-8s and one 787-9 valued at more than $729 million at list prices.

The three 787s are part of Tel Aviv-based El Al’s original commitment for up to 15 787s made in 2015. The airline now has six unfilled orders for 787s that it will take directly from Boeing. The first to be delivered will be a 787-9 later this summer, according to Boeing.

El Al also has lease agreements in place for seven 787s.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com