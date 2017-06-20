The world’s airlines will need 255,000 new airline pilots over the next 10 years, according to simulator and training service provider CAE.

“Rapid fleet expansion and high pilot retirement rates create a further need to develop 180,000 first officers into new airline captains, more than in any previous decade,” the Canadian company said in its first Airline Pilot Training Demand Outlook, released Tuesday at the Paris Air Show.

These numbers mean that over 50% of the pilots who will fly the world’s commercial aircraft in 10 years have not yet started to train.

“This record demand will challenge current pilot-recruitment channels and development programs. In turn, new and innovative pilot career pathways and training systems will be required to meet the industry’s crewing needs and ever-evolving safety standards,” the report stated.

Interestingly enough, it does not mention the word “shortage.” In 2016, approximately 20,000 pilots entered the airline profession around the world, and the industry will need to build on that momentum to meet future demand, CAE president and CEO Marc Parent said. There need not be a shortage, he said, if the airlines and the training industry recognize the future demand and prepare for it now.

CAE’s Multi-crew Pilot License program, launched in 2010 with Malaysia-based AirAsia, accelerated 200 cadets into the right-hand seats of narrowbody airliners. “We’ve proven that the cadets are very high caliber—it’s not the flight hours that count, but their competency—and we’re seeing increasing demand from various areas of the world,” Parent noted.

The first nine AirAsia MPL cadets, who graduated in 2011 and have since been flying as first officers on the airline’s Airbus A320s, became captains in May.

Since 2010, more than 85 AirAsia cadets have been training through the MPL program.

Earlier this month, India’s Jet Airways and CAE launched a new Commercial Pilot License (CPL) cadet pilot training program aimed at creating more than 380 professional pilots over the next five years. The first set of 60 cadets will begin training in the second half of 2017.

Also with AirAsia, CAE is developing its Next-Generation Training System (NGTS), which builds on years of training advances with innovative data-collection and analysis techniques that measure and rate the skill performance of the pilot.

“This Next Generation Training System is the stepping-stone to reaching a new level in pilot training efficiency,” AirAsia group CEO Tony Fernandes said. The NGTS is in beta-phase testing with several other airlines, and CAE hopes to formally launch it later this year.

NGTS will help airlines promote younger pilots to captain with training based on competency rather than flight hours.

“It uses data that allows objective assessment of pilots by skill level,” Parent said. “That knowledge is useful when you can use it to deepen the level of competency of those pilots.”

CAE sold 50 full flight simulators last year, recording 8% growth with revenues of $2.7 billion.

John Morris/ Show News morrisoff@aol.com