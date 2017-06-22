Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has received Level D certification for its CAE-built CSeries full-flight simulator (FFS) from Transport Canada, FAA, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

The announcement was made at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

The Bombardier CSeries FFS, located at the Bombardier Training Center in Montréal, is the first CSeries FFS to receive Level D qualification, the Canadian manufacturer said in a statement.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft VP & GM-customer services Todd Young said, “With this qualification, our simulator reproduces to the highest level of fidelity, the characteristics of the CSeries aircraft, as certified by the civil aviation authorities.”

According to Bombardier, there are currently five CAE-built CSeries simulators worldwide, either in operation or on order.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com