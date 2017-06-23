Toulouse-based manufacturer ATR booked two additional orders for its ATR 72-600 turboprop at the Paris Air Show June 22, one each for Swedish regional carrier BRA and French Polynesian carrier Air Tahiti. Total value for the additional orders is $53.6 million at list prices.

Additionally, ATR announced it is set to launch a new version of its 46-50 seat 42-600 turboprop with improved short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities, the ATR 42-600S. The aircraft has been designed to reduce the minimum length of runway required to take-off and land with full passenger capacity, down to 800 meters (2,624 ft.), ATR said.

“By improving these capabilities … hundreds of airports with runway lengths between 800 and 900 meters will be able to welcome the aircraft,” ATR said, adding the company sees potential for nearly 600 new 50-seat turboprops by 2036.

“Facilitating the emergence of future traffic as well as maintaining the connectivity of communities is at the heart of ATR’s role,” ATR CEO Christian Scherer said. “This is why we have decided to further address the challenges of airfield accessibility, allowing growth in air services for remote areas as well.”

At the Paris Air Show, ATR accumulated orders and commitments for 17 aircraft from five customers, approximately $399 million in sales. In addition to BRA and Air Tahiti, ATR secured a firm order for two 72-600s from Air Senegal and commitments from Chinese investors Tianju Investment Group (for 10 ATR 42-600s) and Xuzhou Hantong Aviation Development (for three 42-600s).

ATR said it has booked 89 orders so far in 2017, valued at over $2.3 billion, adding to a backlog of over 250 aircraft, “correspondent to production for about three years.” Fourteen 42-600s were ordered from three separate customers, paired with orders for 75 72-600s from six customers, plus options for an additional 20 72-600s. ATR’s largest order thus far in 2017 came from Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) IndiGo, which committed to up to 50 72-600s in May.

“The level of sales we have booked in less than six months reflects a positive evolution in the market, and that ATR aircraft ... [can] open new routes at [low] operating costs for airlines,” Scherer said. “Regional communities in China, India, Iran and Senegal are about to experience what the brand new ATR-600s can bring, not only in terms of passenger [ridership], but also in terms of business development.”

