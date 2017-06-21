Rendering of 737 MAX 7 and -8 in Air Lease livery

Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corp. (ALC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to order five 737 Boeing MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s.

The 12 CFM International LEAP-1B-powered 737 MAXs would bring ALC’s 737 MAX order book to 130 aircraft. “We are placing them rapidly,” ALC president and CEO John Plueger said.

The five MAX 7s and seven MAX 8s are collectively valued at $1.2 billion at list prices.

