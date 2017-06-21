AerCap will lease two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Italian leisure carrier Neos, with delivery expected in 2019, the Dublin-based lessor said at the Paris Air Show June 21. Once delivered, Neos will be Italy’s first operator of a 737 MAX aircraft.

Neos flies from Milan’s Malpensa International Airport and other major Italian cities to leisure destinations in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. The airline was founded in 2001 and is part of Italian leisure conglomerate Alpitour World. Neos operates an all-leased fleet comprised of six 737-800s and three 737-300ERs.

