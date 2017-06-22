Boeing continued to build its order book for the 737 MAX, including Netherlands-based lessor AerCap becoming the latest customer to commit to the 737 MAX 10 by converting 15 MAX 8 orders to MAX 10s.

AerCap has 100 737 MAX aircraft on order, now comprising 85 MAX 8s and 15 MAX 10s.

Boeing said it has secured 361 orders and commitments for the MAX 10 this week, including 147 incremental orders (not conversions from other MAX variants).

Boeing also said it signed an order agreement with an unidentified major airline for 125 737 MAX 8s valued at more than $14 billion at list prices. The agreement, not yet finalized, includes purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft, Boeing said.

“We continue to see great demand for the 737 MAX family of airplanes across all regions around the world,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes SVP-global sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said.

Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 20 737 MAX aircraft valued at $2.2 billion at list prices. The breakdown of MAX variants was not released. Kunming-based Ruili said earlier this month it had agreed to lease three 737 MAX aircraft from AVIC International Leasing Co.

“The 737 MAX’s promised efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort make it a very compelling airplane for us in our domestic and regional network,” Ruili GM Xie Jinguo said.

Ruili, which launched operations in 2014, currently has a fleet of 14 737s that fly on 28 domestic routes. The carrier said it plans to grow its fleet to 40 aircraft by the end of 2020.

Boeing additionally revealed an order with Algeria’s Tassili Airlines for three 737-800s valued at more than $294 million at list prices. The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com