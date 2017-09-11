ATWOnline

Video: Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs explains new baggage policy

Sep 1, 2017
Turning a problem into revenue

Convincing passengers to give up their hand luggage is one of the toughest jobs in airline ground operations, so UK LCC easyJet’s plan to turn this problem into an ancillary revenue stream is an interesting move....More
Aug 25, 2017
Is there a future for ‘middle-seat' airlines? ​

As the carve-up of German carrier airberlin begins, it begs the question of whether there is an independent future for second-tier airlines that are neither niche players, nor members of large airline groups....More
Aug 18, 2017
Dueling Dallas views of US airline industry

Is Doug Parker too optimistic? Is Gary Kelly too cautious?...More
Nok Air Boeing 737-800
Sep 8, 2017
Nok Air sees better times ahead  

Thai LCC Nok Air anticipates reducing its losses substantially this year and will probably move into profitability in 2018, according to CEO Patee Sarasin....More
Sep 8, 2017
Emirates temporarily shelves plans for twin widebody order  

A planned order for either the Airbus A350 or Boeing 787 is “off the table for now,” Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily....More
TSA Precheck
Sep 8, 2017
TSA considering no-touch ‘Pre-Check Plus’ lanes  

During a presentation at the Future Travel Experience Global conference in Las Vegas, US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official Jose Bonilla displayed a rendering of an imagined future TSA checkpoint featuring a middle lane in which passengers cut through the checkpoint without being physically screened or interacting with TSA personnel....More

