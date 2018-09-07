Video: JetBlue Technology Ventures president Bonny Simi on finding and backing the right technology startups

ATWOnline

Air Transport World

Sep 7, 2018
Dubai Airports CEO predicts ‘complete reimagining’ of airport model

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths believes aviation growth will be constrained unless airports decentralize and take the pain out of passenger processes....More
Emirates Airbus A380
Sep 7, 2018
Clark: Emirates faces obstacles, evaluates capacity growth for 2019  

Emirates Airline has to deal with a “triple whammy” in the form of weakness of many emerging economies, a strong dollar and higher fuel prices as it is evaluating capacity growth for 2019, the airline’s president Tim Clark said....More
Sep 7, 2018
Airline tech chiefs: Technology should solve problems, not automate old processes  

Senior executives from UK LCC easyJet, Finnair, IBM, Lufthansa, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and the UK’s Virgin Atlantic believe digitalization is not about automating old processes, it is about solving problems, becoming more flexible and securing genuine cultural buy-in within the company....More

Aug 27, 2018
Senator John McCain

Heroes are born, idols are made, they say. Senator John McCain had no time for idolism, but he was a hero in the truest sense because of his actions and values....More
Aug 21, 2018
Why US Senate should not add flag of convenience amendment to FAA bill

The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
Aug 14, 2018
Could surprises be the next revenue generator?

Airlines are constantly looking for positive, rather than punitive, ways of growing their revenue. Could mystery flights and celebration treats be part of the answer?...More
