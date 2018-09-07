Video: JetBlue Technology Ventures president Bonny Simi on finding and backing the right technology startups

Emirates Airline has to deal with a “triple whammy” in the form of weakness of many emerging economies, a strong dollar and higher fuel prices as it is evaluating capacity growth for 2019, the airline’s president Tim Clark said....More
Senior executives from UK LCC easyJet, Finnair, IBM, Lufthansa, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and the UK’s Virgin Atlantic believe digitalization is not about automating old processes, it is about solving problems, becoming more flexible and securing genuine cultural buy-in within the company....More
The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
