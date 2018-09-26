The Boom XB-1supersonic demonstrator.
FAA reauthorization legislation agreed by US House and Senate committee leaders on noise standards for civil supersonic aircraft has been lauded by a Colorado startup that is developing a 55-seat, Mach 2.2 airliner. The compromise legislation announced Sept. 22 requires FAA to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) on noise standards for civil supersonic aircraft no later than March 31, 2020. Standards are required for both landing and takeoff noise and sonic boom. Beginning in Dec. ...
