Winning the 2017 ATW Airline of the Year Award was a “really big deal,” American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker said as he received the trophy at a gala dinner in New York in March. More than 80 American Airlines employees attended the celebratory event along with former American chairman and CEO Bob Crandall. There were also executives and employees from airlines, airports and the aerospace industry from around the world, including winners Air Serbia, United Airlines, ...