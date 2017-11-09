Air New Zealand is rolling out Bluetooth tracking devices across its cargo network, and the carrier predicts this will make it easier to track and analyze shipment movements.

The airline is installing about 5,500 Bluetooth tags on cargo containers, pallets and unit load devices, and is introducing more than 100 readers at 29 airports internationally. Air New Zealand is working with Core Transport Technologies on the system. “We believe this to be the first time this type of technology has been deployed at this large scale anywhere in the world,” Core managing director Ian Craig said.

Air New Zealand is making substantial progress on deployment, and aims to complete it before Christmas, an airline spokeswoman said. The tracking system is operating, with the airline monitoring the equipment that has been tagged.

The technology is only being used for internal purposes so far, although it could be made available to customers to help track their shipments.

