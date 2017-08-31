Aegean Airbus A320
Russian and Greek aviation authorities have agreed to increase the number of frequencies from 21 to 35 flights per week between Moscow and Athens for designated carriers, according to a letter released by Russian regulators. “These additional 14 frequencies will be allocated [based on each side’s choice]. For the Russian side, seven additional frequencies shall be utilized by the first designated air carrier and the remaining seven additional frequencies shall be utilized by the ...
