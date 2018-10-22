The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted Norwegian Group subsidiary Norwegian Air Norway (NAN) authority to fly to and from the US.

The Department said in an Oct. 10 notice it will grant NAN an exemption allowing it to operate in the country until the airline receives its foreign air carrier permit (FACP), which is subject to approval by US president Donald Trump.

NAN has been operating since December 2014 with mostly short-haul routes to and from Scandinavian countries. The airline said in its application for the exemption and FACP that Norwegian Group is implementing a corporate restructuring, in which Norwegian Air Shuttle will become a holding company with little or no operational activities, and NAN will become the Group’s primary airline operating in the US.

Norwegian Air UK is expected to continue operating between the US and the UK following the restructuring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The new corporate structure for Norwegian Group would resemble that of IAG Group or Lufthansa Group, both of which contain a number of smaller, regional airlines operating under a holding company with a single air operator’s certificate. That structure makes it easier for carriers to navigate the complex web of traffic rights and bilateral agreements required to operate in multiple European countries.

The decision by DOT to grant an exemption and FACP to NAN was notable because the application was approved in just 40 days, and with virtually no domestic opposition. That compares with previous attempts by other Norwegian subsidiaries like Ireland-based Norwegian Air International and Norwegian Air UK, both of which only received their permits after years of litigation and opposition from pilot unions and rival carriers that alleged the airlines could operate so-called flag of convenience schemes, which undermine domestic labor standards.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com