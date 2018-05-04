ICAO is involved in moves that could lead to improved aviation cooperation between North and South Korea. ICAO told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily it received a proposal from North Korea in February to establish a new air traffic service route between the Pyongyang flight information region (FIR) and the Incheon FIR. The proposal was conveyed in a letter to ICAO’s Asia and Pacific regional office in Bangkok from the General Administration of Civil Aviation of the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"North Korea asks ICAO for route through South Korea airspace" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.