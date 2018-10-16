A motion filed by American Airlines with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) that would alter how airlines schedule their routes to Cuba has generated backlash from rivals Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

In a Sept. 28 filing with the DOT, Dallas/Fort Worth-based American requested the removal of US gateway conditions that apply to all US-Cuba frequencies and prevent carriers from switching route allocations between US cities to match demand.

American wrote in the filing that the request, if granted, would allow the airline to transfer its Havana (HAV)-bound route from Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) to Miami (MIA), where it already operates five daily flights to the island nation.

Since the reintroduction of scheduled service to Cuba in early 2016, DOT has allocated a maximum of 20 daily roundtrip flights for US-based carriers to Havana, which can only be flown from the specific cities awarded by the Department. If a carrier wishes to transfer a route allocation, it must return its frequency to the DOT, and then compete to earn it back during a lengthy bidding process.

American is hoping to avoid those frequency allocation proceedings, which can drag on for months or years, and during which time the frequencies at issue remain unused. Moreover, there is no guarantee that American would succeed if it were to return its frequency to the DOT, as other competitors could swoop in and take the route for themselves.

Lawyers for American said in the filing that the company wishes to transfer the route because its CLT-HAV service is underutilized, with an average load factor of less than 55% for the first half of 2018. At the same time, they say Miami remains underserved given the high demand from its large Cuban-American population, meaning that shifting the routes would “better serve market demand and benefit passengers.”

Dallas-based Southwest, in an Oct. 10 filing in opposition to American’s motion, argued that the request, if granted, would effectively “nullify the Department’s detailed and carefully considered public interest findings for allocating US carrier frequencies to Havana.” Lawyers for the airline said the request would give American “carte blanche” to move any of its other previously awarded frequencies as it sees fit, which would result in “fewer consumer options and disruption of the diversified market balance the Department has found to be in the public interest.”

New York-based JetBlue, in a response filed the same day, said that while it “understands American’s desire to provide additional Havana service,” the company believes the proper approach would be for American to “follow the steps that other carriers have taken and return the frequencies to the [DOT] for re-allocation.”

JetBlue cited DOT’s 2016 public-interest findings in support of Charlotte-Havana Service, which concluded the route offering would “provide substantial competitive travel options for customers in broad catchment areas of the US.”

American, for its part, said that changing government restrictions on travel to Cuba, combined with the likelihood of further change “warrant providing carriers more tools to ensure that Cuba capacity at all US gateways can be realigned to match demand.” The carrier cited the effects of restrictions on so-called “people-to-people travel,” which went into effect in November 2017, for causing demand by non-Cuban American travelers at many gateways to drop significantly.

American spokesman Matt Miller said in an emailed response to a query that, “In a nutshell—this flexibility would allow American to bring additional benefits to the traveling public and ensure that all carriers can respond efficiently to further shifts in demand in the US-Cuba market.”

The company is preparing to file a response on the DOT’s Cuba docket to reply to the comments of JetBlue and Southwest, Miller added.

