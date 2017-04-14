Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair is to open its first Spanish C check maintenance hangar at Seville Airport in early 2018, the airline announced April 13.

Construction of the hangar will begin “shortly,” the carrier said, and create up to 150 jobs—including licensed engineers, mechanics and support staff. The airline’s investment in the new facilities is valued at more than €8 million ($8.5 million).

Ryanair is the largest airline in Spain, based on passenger numbers. “Seville is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local skilled manpower to support this project,” Ryanair COO Mick Hickey said.

The hanger will have a single bay and accommodate heavy maintenance checks for Ryanair’s Boeing 737-800 fleet.

The airline opened a base at Seville in 2010 and its recently released winter 2017 schedule shows no fewer than 15 new winter routes from the southern Spanish city to Bari (Italy), Cologne, Copenhagen, East Midlands (UK), Hamburg, Ibiza, Krakow (Poland), Manchester, Memmingen (Germany), Naples, Toulouse, Valencia, Valladolid, Verona (Italy) and Warsaw.

Ryanair is taking delivery of some 380 new Boeing 737s, including up to 200 high-density MAX 200 variants.

The Dublin-based airline plans to grow to 600 aircraft and increase passenger numbers to 200 million annually by 2024.

