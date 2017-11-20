Russia’s Engineering Holding, an MRO member of the S7 Group, will repaint narrowbody aircraft for Kazakhstan’s Air Astana at the Mineralnye Vody Airport paint center. The deal, which was signed in early November, will remain in force for six years.

The carrier operates approximately 30 narrowbodies, Engineering Holding said in a statement.

In 2016, the Mineralnye Vody facility repaired two of Air Astana’s aircraft—an Airbus A321 and Boeing 757-200—under its own EASA Part 145 certificate.

“The painting slots will be agreed on over six months in advance, which will allow us enough time to work out comprehensive solutions that would be maximally beneficial for both parties,” Engineering senior sales manager Stanislav Mitin said.

