A Qatar Airways Airbus A321 has been badly damaged by fire during maintenance at the airline’s home hub at Hamad International Airport, Doha.

According to the Aviation Herald accident reporting website, the aircraft—believed to be A7-AIB—“sustained substantial damage and possibly needs to be written off.”

Pictures on social media show extensive damage to the top of the fuselage, which was burned through at several points. The interior also appears to have sustained substantial damage.

In a statement, the airline acknowledged the incident: “At 0650 on 8 December 2017, a Qatar Airways Airbus A321 aircraft positioned at a remote stand experienced a fire while under maintenance at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The fire inside the cabin was promptly contained and extinguished. While there was some damage to the aircraft, there were no injuries. A full investigation is being conducted by the local authorities to establish the cause. Traffic at HIA was not affected.”

If the aircraft’s identity was confirmed as A7-AIB, it was built in 2010 and was powered by IAE V2500 engines.

