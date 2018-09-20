ST Engineering will acquire US-based nacelle manufacturer MRA Systems from General Electric. The deal, which is valued at $630 million, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

AJW Group has a power-by-the-hour (PBH) contract with TAP Maintenance & Engineering.

Telair International was selected by 321 Precision Conversions for A321PCF cargo handling system.

StandardAero opened a 206,000 sq. ft. expansion to its component repair facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lufthansa Technik secured a 5-year contract extension from Norwegian for CFM56-7B support.

HAECO ITM renewed a Cebu Pacific contract for Airbus A330-300 component support.

GE plans to invest $80 million in GE Engine Services Malaysia for LEAP engine support.

AerSale has opened a 17,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Roswell, New Mexico.

SR Technics has a 5-year Skymark Airlines contract for CFM56-7B repair/overhaul.

Turkish Technic has a Transavia contract to provide base maintenance for three Boeing 737NGs.

AAR has an Air Malta contract to provide power-by-the-hour (PBH) component support for three Airbus A320neos. AAR will also provide PBH support of Air New Zealand’s A320 fleet under a long-term agreement. The contract covers 48 aircraft, comprising 30 A320ceos and 18 A320neos.