Aviation Partners Boeing has a Hainan Airlines order to supply Split Scimitar Winglets for 36 737-800s for installation by HNA Technology in Haikou during routine maintenance.

Lufthansa Technik was selected by NEOS to provide Boeing 787 component support.

Turkish Technic was selected by Shaheen Air to perform S-Checks on four A330s.

Airbus took delivery of the 50th shipset of major A320 family component assemblies, including fuselage sections, vertical/horizontal tailplane, and wings, at its US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama.

HAECO was selected by Finnair for Airbus A350 heavy maintenance.

HEICO completed an acquisition of Aeroantenna Technology for $316.5 million.

American was approved by Brazil for new $100 million aircraft maintenance center in São Paulo.

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg has a Flybe contract to provide E-Jet landing gear overhaul.

Stelia Aerospace delivered 3.1-tonne, 140 sq m main cargo door for first BelugaXL.

AAR agreed to acquire two of Premier Aviation’s aircraft MRO facilities—one at Trois-Rivières Airport in Québec and one at Windsor International Airport in Ontario.