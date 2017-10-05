TAAG Angola Airlines signed a five-year agreement with GE Aviation for the MRO of its CFM56-7B engines that power its five Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

TrueAero merged its asset management division with SK Aero Partners.

GA Telesis and Czech Airlines Technics signed an LOI to form a partnership to provide ATR support based on GAT's iGEAR integrated flight hour support program.

Etihad Airways Engineering was selected by both Lufthansa (Airbus A340-300s and A380-800s) and Aeroméxico (Boeing 777s) to perform heavy maintenance checks.

AFI KLM E&M has a LOT Polish Airlines’ contract to provide Boeing 737NG and 737 MAX component support.

JorAMCo has a Lufthansa contract to perform C-Checks on five Airbus A340s and two A320s.

UTC Aerospace Systems was selected by Itlay’s Neos to provide Boeing 787 nacelle system maintenance and support out of Prestwick, Scotland.

321 Precision Conversions secured Vallair as the launch customer for Airbus A321-200 freighter conversion program; prototype aircraft (msn 891; ex-Air Méditerranée) is now in work.

Magnetic MRO signed an agreement with Estonia’s Operose OÜ to use augmented reality for aircraft livery visualization.

GA Telesis signed a three-year TrueChoice Material agreement with GE Aviation for serviceable OEM parts and advanced repairs and technology upgrades for the CF6-80C2 engines.