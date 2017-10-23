Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries agreed to collaborate in reducing costs/increasing efficiency of MHI production of 787 wings via lean production methods/automation/other activities.

Pratt & Whitney Canada was selected by IndiGo to maintain PW1127Ms under its fleet management program; IndiGo also chose to install FAST prognostics solution on each ATR aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico reopened following Hurricane Maria and completed its 100th heavy check on an Airbus A320 family aircraft for Spirit Airlines.

Thales was selected (under partnership deal) by Safran Landing Systems to supply an ATRU transformer (power supply unit) for its electric-taxiing system now under development.

EPCOR (AFI KLM E&M) has exclusive Aerolíneas Argentinas contract to maintain APUs.

PEMCO cut cargo-door opening for first Boeing 737-700 pax-to-freighter conversion.

ST Aerospace booked S$530 million ($390 million) in new maintenance contracts in 3Q17 vs S$520 million in 3Q16.

Arconic appointed Charles Blankenship as CEO, effective Jan. 15, 2018.

AAR expanded its ATR parts offerings by purchasing the entire ATR inventory, plus tooling, of Honolulu-based Island Air Inc., which recently phased out its ATR operations.