Delta Air Lines has a multi-year contract with Airbus to continue using the Skywise open-data platform and related predictive maintenance services. The airline will expand the use of the tool to its A320 and A330 fleets—comprising around 400 aircraft—to track and analyze their operations and performance data and assess failure probabilities to anticipate maintenance tasks.

GE Capital Aviation Services will lease two Boeing 737-800 converted freighters to Volga-Dnepr Group member Atran Airlines. The two aircraft, converted from passenger-carrying types, will both enter service by the middle of 2019.

FL Technics Indonesia received an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Embraer signed a flight hour pool program agreement with Bahamas-based Western Air to provide repairable component support for the carrier’s fleet of ERJ-145 aircraft.

GKN Fokker Services and UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) have entered into a lifetime Repair License Agreement to support UTAS’ hydraulic flight control components of the Bombardier CRJ200 and CRJ700/900/1000 aircraft in the EMEA and APAC regions.

ST Engineering Aerospace booked S$590 million ($428 million) in new maintenance contracts in 3Q18.

UK charter Flying Colours Airlines plans to add fourth (100,000 sq. ft.) hangar at Peterborough, Ontario, to provide additional capacity for completions, refurbishment and heavy maintenance work scopes on large jet airframes. It also plans in December to inaugurate its fifth (30,000 sq. ft.) hangar at St. Louis.

Lufthansa Technik was selected by Canada’s WestJet to provide total technical support for its Boeing 787s.