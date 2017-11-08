Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services has a Singapore Airlines Cargo contract to provide fleet engineering services for 747-400Fs via customized solutions from Global Fleet Care portfolio.

Airbus forecasts MRO business in Asia will grow 4.5% annually through 2036 (vs global growth of 3.9%) and be worth $660 billion over next 20 years.

Swiss AviationSoftware was selected by Boeing to support its Global Fleet Care services with AMOS MRO software; Norwegian is first customer to use the AMOS-supported service.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) had $32.8 million net loss for 3Q17 (vs $2.1 million profit in 3Q16) on 31.5% higher revenues; its dry leasing and maintenance and logistics businesses recorded double-digit revenue increases before eliminations, and ATSG said 81% of its Boeing 767 fleet is currently under multi-year dry lease contracts.

HEICO secured $1.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility to principally fund acquisitions.

AIM Altitude appointed Richard Bower as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018. He joined the group in 2011 and has been Group Commercial Director since 2013. His previous roles included CEO of SELL, then part of the Premium Aircraft Group, and CEO roles with Renaissance Capital and RBS Equity Finance.