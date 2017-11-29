Canadian North Airlines plans in 1Q18 to open 90,000 sq. ft. heavy maintenance facility at Edmonton International Airport to support its Boeing 737CLs and Bombardier Dash 8s.

Jet Aviation broke ground on new 8,700 sq m widebody hangar at Basel for late 2018.

AAR has a four-year Republic contract to provide heavy maintenance for 188 Embraer E170s/E175s.

Lufthansa Technik was selected by South African LCC Mango Airlines to provide CFM56-7B maintenance.

EFW received EASA STC for its Airbus A330-300 freighter conversion program.

AJW Group named Martyn Haines as next technical director.